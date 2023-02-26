Royal Bank of Canada Buys 487,240 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,785,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,240 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $265,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

