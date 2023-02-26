Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,610 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.90% of Digital Realty Trust worth $255,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,814,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after buying an additional 1,074,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,699,000 after buying an additional 72,838 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,271,000 after buying an additional 197,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

