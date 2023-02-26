Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $199,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

IBB stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.15.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.