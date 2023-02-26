Royal Bank of Canada Trims Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Target Price to $63.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Colliers International Group cut their price target on Centerspace to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut Centerspace from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Centerspace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $62.77 on Thursday. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $108.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Centerspace by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

