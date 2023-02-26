Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$147.00 at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$138.40 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$145.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE RY opened at C$137.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$129.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$116.75 and a 12 month high of C$144.15.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8940568 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.74%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

