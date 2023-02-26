RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,050 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,010 ($12.16) to GBX 1,050 ($12.64) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RS Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of RS Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RS Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RS Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,216.67.

RS Group Stock Performance

EENEF stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. RS Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

