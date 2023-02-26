Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

TSE RUS opened at C$35.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$37.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.43.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

