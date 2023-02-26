Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Russel Metals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$35.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.43.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

