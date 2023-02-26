Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

Ryder System Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $96.44 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.