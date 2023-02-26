S Squared Technology LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR)

S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,696 shares during the quarter. Tremor International makes up approximately 0.9% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Tremor International were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Tremor International during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tremor International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TRMR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Tremor International in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

TRMR stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. Tremor International Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $545.31 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

