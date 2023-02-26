S Squared Technology LLC Has $6.82 Million Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,131 shares during the period. Grid Dynamics makes up approximately 5.0% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Grid Dynamics worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $12.34 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $913.16 million, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

