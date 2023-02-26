Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $269.15 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $12.92 or 0.00055546 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $269.15 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00221242 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00102782 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00055057 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004398 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000897 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.87331986 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

