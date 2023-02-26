Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 68.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $76.78 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

