Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIRM. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $23.02 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.