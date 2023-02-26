SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.94

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $16.83. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 9,034 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 19.94%. Analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.