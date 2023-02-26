Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

NYSE SLB opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

