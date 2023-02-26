Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,951 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.30% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $72,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,153,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,974,000 after acquiring an additional 753,574 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 102,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.80 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

