Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 3.1% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

SCHB stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

