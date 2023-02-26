Scotiabank Trims Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Target Price to C$5.75

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQX. CIBC increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.40.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinox Gold Company Profile

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$130,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,762.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,653 shares of company stock valued at $192,012.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.