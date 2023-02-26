Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $417.50

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.03) and traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.04). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.03), with a volume of 170,822 shares traded.
Scottish American Investment Stock Up 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 417.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 417.50. The company has a market capitalization of £603.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.
About Scottish American Investment
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
