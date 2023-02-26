Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Cut by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $150.98.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. China Renaissance dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

