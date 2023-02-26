Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 8,505 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 2.11% of Surmodics worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Surmodics by 141.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 694.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $152,329.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC cut Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

