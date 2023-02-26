Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 163,390 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

