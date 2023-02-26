Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.99% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MD. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

