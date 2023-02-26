Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239,353 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSGS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of CSGS opened at $56.97 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 74.65%.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

