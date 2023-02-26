Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 1,111,874 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,111,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,576,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.88% of NeoGenomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,180,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after buying an additional 413,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,100,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,418,000 after purchasing an additional 141,195 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,369 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $15.78 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

