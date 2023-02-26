Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $97,485,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

