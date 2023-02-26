Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 21,429 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,429 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 78.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 48,338 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Tenable by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 368,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 46.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 330.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.27. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.69% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $84,216.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $84,216.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $58,745.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,115 shares in the company, valued at $605,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,635 shares of company stock worth $1,022,036. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

