Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217,241 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.79. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $121.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

