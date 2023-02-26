Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Select Medical Stock Down 7.9 %

SEM stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

