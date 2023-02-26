ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,635 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.6 %

NOW stock opened at $425.59 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The company has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 265.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

