Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) CFO Sells $36,498.58 in Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CFO Monica Forbes sold 61,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $36,498.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,388 shares in the company, valued at $283,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.84. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
