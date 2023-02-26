Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) General Counsel Sells $23,500.29 in Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark Sullivan sold 39,831 shares of Sesen Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $23,500.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 299,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,819.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sesen Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $118.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sesen Bio

About Sesen Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth $5,015,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 328,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.