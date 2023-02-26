Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) General Counsel Sells $23,500.29 in Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark Sullivan sold 39,831 shares of Sesen Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $23,500.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 299,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,819.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $118.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
