Sesen Bio (SESN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th.
Sesen Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 7,932.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 83,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
About Sesen Bio
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
