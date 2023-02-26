Sesen Bio (SESN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th.

Sesen Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Monica Forbes sold 61,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $36,498.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 53,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $31,698.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,313.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Monica Forbes sold 61,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $36,498.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,506 shares of company stock worth $111,219. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 7,932.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 83,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.