Seven Grand Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 187,500 LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. LumiraDx makes up 0.6% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 297.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,737,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032,616 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at $1,659,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 270.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 335,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at $270,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LumiraDx in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on LumiraDx from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ LMDX opened at $1.17 on Friday. LumiraDx Limited has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

