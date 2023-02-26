Seven Grand Managers LLC Invests $5.45 Million in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 276,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,000. Corebridge Financial makes up approximately 17.8% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,575,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $22,644,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,466,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CRBG opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

