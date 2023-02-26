Seven Grand Managers LLC Takes Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Bloom Energy accounts for 2.7% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 186,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:BE opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 63,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,676.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,733. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.