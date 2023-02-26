Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 125,000 Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,518,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition during the third quarter worth $322,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,822,000.

Get Embrace Change Acquisition alerts:

Embrace Change Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ EMCGU opened at $10.45 on Friday. Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $10.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

About Embrace Change Acquisition

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embrace Change Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embrace Change Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.