Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 150,000 Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RWODU opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

Redwoods Acquisition Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

