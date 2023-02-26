Shaolin Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,340 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Skydeck Acquisition worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYA. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth $425,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter worth $480,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth $760,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skydeck Acquisition by 14.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,472,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

Skydeck Acquisition Price Performance

Skydeck Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Skydeck Acquisition Profile

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.