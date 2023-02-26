Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $362,000 in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IX Acquisition by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 23.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 370,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 70,619 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,304,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,983,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IXAQ opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. IX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.24.

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

