Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 247,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Unicorn Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,880,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesis Unicorn Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 272,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Stock Performance

GENQ opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Company Profile

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

