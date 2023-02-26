Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,629 Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRSG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 42.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 6.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Price Performance

Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

About First Reserve Sustainable Growth

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

