Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 395,999 Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 395,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Vintage Wine Estates as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 255,832 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 121,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 413.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 222,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vintage Wine Estates

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Director Paul S. Walsh acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,456 shares in the company, valued at $174,441.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 54.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vintage Wine Estates Trading Down 5.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VWE stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.