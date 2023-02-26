Shaolin Capital Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC cut its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,249,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $7,840,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 100,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,304,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 78,237 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSTD opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

