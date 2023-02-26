Shaolin Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLV. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,546,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,290,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 617.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 464,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 399,998 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 127.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 516,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 289,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 33.9% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 837,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 212,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWLV opened at $10.20 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

