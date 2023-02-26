Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.50

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.50 and traded as high as C$39.80. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$39.75, with a volume of 1,184,348 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.13.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.25.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

Shaw Communications Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

