Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($14.99) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($18.97) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.78) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.18) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.26) to GBX 1,400 ($16.86) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,495 ($18.00).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of LON GSK traded down GBX 12.60 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,445 ($17.40). The company had a trading volume of 4,109,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,234,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,442.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,404.03. The stock has a market cap of £59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,325.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87.

Insider Activity at GSK

About GSK

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,963.08). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($13,963.08). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($17.91), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($511,711.37). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,059. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.