Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

