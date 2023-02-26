SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $83.81 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $500.74 million and $83.81 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00042425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031538 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00022943 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00218242 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,653.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002682 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.40130808 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $100,511,465.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

